Update: Missing West Chester teen located

UPDATE: Kattelyn Carr has been located and “is fine,” a township spokeswoman announced at 7:45 a.m. Friday

EARLIER STORY:

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Police need the public’s help as they try to locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing overnight.

Kattelyn Carr left home on Mill Creek Circle about 10:45 p.m. Thursday after an argument with her mom and was last seen at Taco Bell on Ohio 747 near Smith Road, according to Barb Wilson, a township spokeswoman.

Kattelyn was not wearing shoes and only had on pajama shorts and a T-shirt.

Temperatures Friday morning are in the 20s, a dramatic drop from unseasonably warm highs in the 70s the last two days.

West Chester police and fire officials were out looking for Kattelyn overnight on Mill Creek Circle, Wilson says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call West Chester Township Police Department: at 513-777-2231.

