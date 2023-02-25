Contests
Judge sets $617.5K bond for suspect accused of rape, kidnapping

Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Rodolfo Archila Castillo(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a $617,500 bond Saturday for a man accused of multiple rapes, according to court documents.

Jail records show that Rodolfo Archila Castillo, 26, was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Forest Park PD provided police reports for three incidents involving three separate victims.

Two victims are described: a 41-year-old woman from Dayton and a 17-year-old girl of unknown provenance carrying a consulate ID. It is not clear which incident involved the 41-year-old.

Two of the offenses happened at Castillo’s home on West Kemper Road, police say.

On Feb. 12, around 6 p.m., Castillo allegedly threatened a victim with a long screwdriver, restrained her with a cord, and threatened to kill her. He then allegedly withdrew $340 from her bank account and drove her somewhere to perform sexual acts.

On Feb. 14, around 10:30 p.m., Castillo allegedly refused to let the 17-year-old leave his car. Police say he robbed her of a consulate ID card, an iPhone 13, and $450 cash. He then allegedly hit her several times and threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate with sexual acts.

On Feb. 15, around 6 p.m., Castillo allegedly threatened a victim with a knife, tied her hands and feet, and drove her and her vehicle to another location. Police say he threatened to kill her and forced her to perform sexual acts twice at two locations. He then allegedly took her phone and purse, including some money, identification documents, and credit cards.

Each victim claimed that they do not know Castillo, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit.

Castillo is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. David DeSalvo at 513.595.5220.

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
