Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man gets life in prison for killing Navy midshipman’s mother

Angelo Harrod was convicted of fatally shooting the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football...
Angelo Harrod was convicted of fatally shooting the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football player with a stray bullet and sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man convicted of fatally shooting the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football player with a stray bullet was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Capital Gazette reports that Angelo Harrod’s life sentence was the maximum punishment sought in the case.

In December, a jury convicted Harrod, 31, of Annapolis, of charges including first-degree murder in the June 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings, the mother of Navy football player Trey Cummings.

Cummings, 57, of Houston, came to Annapolis with her husband to celebrate their son’s Naval Academy induction. Cummings and her husband were sitting on the patio of a nearby hotel when she was shot by the stray bullet.

Prosecutors said Harrod killed Cummings when he and a second, unnamed man fired at an occupied SUV. Authorities believe two people in the parked car appeared to be the intended victims.

During Harrod’s trial, neither prosecutors nor police named the second man linked to the shooting.

Defense attorney Howard Cardin said Harrod did not fire the bullet that killed Cummings.

“I wouldn’t shoot at anybody I didn’t know,” Harrod said at his sentencing hearing.

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Pamela Alban said she has “no doubt” that Harrod was responsible for the 2021 attack.

“You don’t care about the rules,” Alban told him.

Before the sentencing, the judge dismissed a defense request for a new trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Ohioans are urged to plan to complete driver’s license transactions on a different day.
Ohioans will be unable to get driver’s licenses Saturday: Here’s why
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Police: Forest Park man identified as serial rapist, kidnapper

Latest News

What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Judge sets $617.5K bond for suspect accused of rape, kidnapping
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck