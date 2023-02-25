Contests
Morning Mix and Some Afternoon Sun

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect partial clearing on Saturday with highs back in the low 50s in the afternoon. Conditions will be fair for the start of the FC Cincinnati season at TQL Stadium with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s, but bundle up for the second half of the match.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with warmer conditions as afternoon highs reach the mid 50s to near 60!

Clouds increase Sunday evening into the overnight hours as rain develops late. Monday will be wet with scattered rain showers and gusty winds into the region. Rain could be heavy Monday and it may be a First Alert Weather Day.

Drier air returns Monday night into Tuesday with mild conditions sticking around. Tuesday will be breezy with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday through the end of next week will be warm with isolated showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

