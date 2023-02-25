Contests
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR

One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One Bar + Arcade Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they got a call around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police at the scene said the victim ran to Level One Bar + Arcade, where people were gathered for a grand opening.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man shot. Officers say that man was then taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

