One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they got a call around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police at the scene said the victim ran to Level One Bar + Arcade, where people were gathered for a grand opening.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man shot. Officers say that man was then taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

