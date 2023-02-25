One person hospitalized after shooting outside of new OTR bar

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred outside of a new bar in Over-the-Rhine early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they got a call around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting just outside Level One Bar + Arcade on Walnut and Mercer Streets, where people gathered for opening night.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man shot. Officers say that man was then taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

