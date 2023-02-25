Texas superintendent resigns after leaving gun in bathroom

CINCINNATI (KTXS) - A Texas school district appointed a new superintendent Thursday after the former superintendent resigned after leaving his gun in a school bathroom.

Robby Stuteville, of Rising Star Independent School District, resigned after a third-grader found the gun in a bathroom stall.

Parents were informed of the incident a month after it happened.

At the Rising Star board meeting, Monty Jones was appointed as the acting superintendent.

Jones says the goal of the board meetings going forward is to earn the trust of parents and for the school district to be more transparent.

“We want to win the trust back for those who felt like the district might not have done what we were supposed to do,” Jones said. “We’re going to insure that all of our polices are in check. Recheck. Polices will be made if we don’t have what the appropriate policy calls for. It’s like our [inaudible] Stated. This is new for all of us. It’s an ongoing process. We’re on a learning curve. But the learning curve is pretty short when it comes to the safety of our children.”

But one Rising Star parent says people live in a world of “what ifs” and there is no room fo error.

“Whenever y’all drop y’alls kids off at school whenever I drop my daughter off at school or whenever she’s picked up we should trust y’all to keep us informed,” the parent said. “I don’t want to know she’s got a runny nose. I don’t want to know if she fell down and busted her knee open on the playground. But for something like this, I get to know.”

Jones says a plan for changes on open carry is pending.

“All of that will be discussed at some point based upon what our lawyers and personal lawyers ...we’ll get more information from them and follow their suggestions,” he said.

The school district will have its next school board meeting after spring break, butt he date hasn’t been decided yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTXS. All rights reserved.