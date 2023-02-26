1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - The Ohio BCI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Walmart Supercenter early Saturday evening, police chief David Birk confirmed.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Birk said that officers pulled over a vehicle at Walmart on Towne Boulevard for a traffic stop.

“During the course of the traffic stop, shots were fired from an occupant of the vehicle,” Birk said.

Steve Irwin of BCI confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police at the scene said that the suspect “did have a history and was wanted on some kind of felony warrant.”

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to a release issued from Middletown police.

Middletown police ask that anyone with questions regarding the investigation should contact Steve Irwin at 614-728-5417.

