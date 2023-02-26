Contests
1 person dies after crash in Warren County, troopers say

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Warren County Saturday night, according to state troopers.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in the City of Franklin on Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says the crash occurred on Interstate 75 north of State Route 123 at around 9:30 p.m.

Fifty-one-year-old Aleksandr Kozhukhar, of Hollywood, FL, was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 south on I-75 and came to a stop in the right lane after experiencing equipment failure, according to state troopers.

Troopers say 66-year-old Metodi Panev of Cincinnati was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz south on I-75 in the right lane and hit the rear-end of the Dodge Ram.

Panev was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, OSP said.

Troopers say Kozhukhar sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

