50+ gunshots, 100mph speeds in three-car chase through Norwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old suspect is in critical condition after gunfire sparked a police chase in Evanston Sunday morning, according to Norwood police.

Three total cars were involved in the shootout. Two of them crashed, and the third led police on the high-speed chase, police say.

It began around 4 a.m., according to Norwood PD, when officers saw people firing multiple rounds out of their vehicles at Dana Avenue and Montgomery Road. A Norwood police officer told the dispatcher his cruiser got hit by “a couple of bullets.”

Norwood Police Lt. Steve Thomas says the cars were swerving and firing gunshots at each other.

“Our officers attempted to stop the vehicles and they initiated a short pursuit,” Thomas said Monday. “One vehicle crashed.”

That crash happened at the Montgomery Road/I-71 overpass near Brewster Avenue, police say. The second car crashed nearer to the I-71 south exit, police say.

Multiple cruisers followed the third car toward the interstate, but police called off the chase when that car entered I-71 going the wrong direction. At one point, that car reached 100 mph.

Thomas explained it was “not worth it to the public” to continue that sort of “dangerous” pursuit.

The car was eventually recovered in the Western Hills area.

At least six suspects were involved in total, some of them juveniles, police say.

Police say at least 50 bullets were fired and several guns were thrown out of the third car and recovered on the highway.

One suspect was shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. A police officer told a dispatcher they had been shot in the head.

Two people fled on foot. Police called a K9 unit to search around Montgomery and Brewster. No suspects have been found except the gunshot victim, police say.

Cincinnati police are handling the investigation.

