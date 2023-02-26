Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating
Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Police: Forest Park man identified as serial rapist, kidnapper
The community-chosen design for the 4th Street bridge over the Licking River connecting Newport...
Community selects design for new bridge connecting Newport and Covington

Latest News

Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Judge sets $617.5K bond for suspect accused of rape, kidnapping
Morgan A. Owens talks about her travel essentials
Morgan A. Owens talks about her travel essentials
One person is in critical condition following a police chase in Evanston Sunday, Norwood police...
Man in critical condition after gunfire sparks police chase in Evanston
Man in critical condition following police chase in Evanston
Man in critical condition following police chase in Evanston