Driver dies in Kenton County crash, sergeant says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver of a 2013 Honda Accord died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Kenton County, according to Sergeant Aaron Schihl with the Kenton County Police Department.

Schihl says officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 13000 block of Madison Pike.

Joshua Ginn, 22, was driving his Honda northbound on Madison Pike when the vehicle exited the road to the left after negotiating a curve to the right, Schihl said.

The car then rolled onto the driver’s side before it overturned and hit trees and a utility pole guy wire, Schihl said.

Schihl stated that Ginn was ejected as the car came to a rest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ginn was the only occupant of the vehicle, Schihl said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Witnesses and anyone who knows about Ginn’s whereabouts before the collision are asked to contact Sergent Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.