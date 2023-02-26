“If you know, you know” UC hosts TedX Talks for students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The University of Cincinnati hosted the annual “If You Know, You Know” Tedx Talks for students Saturday night at the Probasco Auditorium and featured speakers from across the country and in the Cincinnati area.

“If You Know You Know reveals narratives of insider secrets, hardship, failure, and behind-the-scenes endeavors that would otherwise be invisible to onlookers. By talking about these topics, our audience will have a new perspective on exclusivity, identity, and vulnerability,” Tedx UCincinnati said.

The event featured doctors, college deans, social workers, business experts, authors, and others in various fields.

Guests included:

Kyle Key: Has a master’s degree in social work and a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education, both from UC. He worked in higher education for nearly a decade.

Olivia Riggs: A graduating senior at UC majoring in Pre-Law Criminal Justice with a minor in Africana Studies. She is also the president of the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services and participates in B.A.C (Black Arts Collaborative) poetry and dance team. She is also the vice president of the only Black female honorary on the University of Cincinnati campus: The Lambda Society, and by being the Vice President of the United Black Student Association.

Tatiana Tsoir: An award-winning bestselling author and business expert.

Lina Itenberg is a fourth-year medical science major and a life-long learner. She says that a big part of her identity is her twin sister, who has shaped her character and continues to exemplify courage, selflessness, and perseverance.

Dr. Marianne Lewis is the dean of the Linder College of Business. She is also a distinguished professor of management with a wealth of experience in higher education.

See the full list here

Tedx talks receive millions of views on Youtube from around the world. Students say it is one thing to watch the videos online, but it’s another to experience the talks in person.

“You see Ted Talks online and on YouTube, but to actually be able to attend and actually hear Ted Talks from people from your community, it really just brings it to life and makes it that much more powerful,” UC student and VP of TEDxUCincinnati Charlie Kiley said.

Itenberg informed the audience about how to enhance a healthy mind and a positive inner dialogue. She stated that after her presentation, an audience member approached her in tears relating to her personal story.

“This is something that’s on my heart all the time, and this is the first time that I’ve shared this, and I know that it’s something that affects so so many people,” Itenberg said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.