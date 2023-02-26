Contests
Man in critical but stable condition after gunfire sparks police chase in Evanston

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 23-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after gunfire sparked a police chase in Evanston Sunday morning, according to Norwood police.

Norwood police say around 4 a.m., their officers saw that people were firing shots out of their vehicles which started the pursuit onto I-71 from Montgomery Road.

One car was involved in a chase crash at the overpass on Montgomery Road and Brewster Avenue. Another car crashed toward the I-71 south exit, police said.

Multiple cruisers tried to chase down a third vehicle involved in the chase, police said.

Officers say they broke the chase that went down on I-71 to I-75.

Two people ran on foot, police said.

Multiple firearms were thrown out of the car and recovered on the highway, police said.

Montgomery Road was closed in all directions.

Police say a canine unit called to search around Montgomery Road and Brewster Avenue.

It is unclear how many people were involved or how the 23-year-old was hurt.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

