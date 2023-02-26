Maple Sugar Days hosted by Great Parks gives families a sweet wintertime experience

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s maple syrup and maple sugar galore for Maple Sugar Days in Colerain Township, a free family-friendly event at Farbach-Werner Preserve during the final weekend of February.

Paul Seevers, Nature Interpreter for Great Parks of Hamilton County says, “[Great Parks] tap around thirty maple trees: we have more, but our purpose is really much more education than actually making a lot, but we always try to have a hundred gallons for this weekend. We’ll boil fifty on each day, which in a good year, we’ll get two gallons out of that.”

Seevers continued, “We have the evaporator going and that’s a great opportunity to see that sap boiling and the smell is like no other smell - it’s amazing. we have some logs where people can actually use a brace and bit and see what it’s like to tap the tree and put the bucket, hammer the spiral in and put the lid on.”

Maple trees spend the year manufacturing sugar for growth. When leaves die off in the autumn, trees go dormant. However, they retain stored sap with sugar content, ready for tapping. After drilling a small hole in the tree, a spigot-like spile is inserted to access the sap. Freezing and thawing cycles change the pressure of the sap in the tree, pushing it out of the spile and into a bucket below the spile.

Farbach-Werner is highly biodiverse, with about 30 species of trees. Sugar maples are the sweetest of maple trees with 4 to 6 percent sugar content in the sap. Sugar maples are also regarded as the best maple variety for tapping. Red maples have between 2 and 4 percent sugar content and are almost as sweet. Both varieties will be tapped for Maple Sugar Days.

The Great Parks team at Farbach-Werner will place the sap over a wood fire to boil the water out, as the sap reaches a precise 66 percent sugar concentration, ready to taste.

Some Great Parks employees and volunteers dressed as pioneers, Seevers says it is their, “pioneer reenactment of how they would’ve made maple syrup after learning it from the Native Americans. there’s also crafts and activities.”

Guests can walk the trails at Farbach-Werner to see trees that are tapped, while also learning how to tap maple trees at home on their own. Different color grades of maple syrup will be on display and available to taste-test. Waffles and syrup, plus syrup-topped ice cream sundaes will be available for purchase.

Activities for all ages, but Seevers says there is even more to learn about with this weekend event.

“The important thing we really try to stress with maple sugaring is the idea of your food comes from nature, and especially with younger kids,” says Seever. “We’ll ask them, ‘Hey where do you go shopping to get your food, does it come from nature?’ A lot of times, they’ll go, ‘It comes from where I go shopping.’ It’s like, but everything comes from nature.”

The sweetest part about this event is that nature is abundant to enjoy an event like this close to Cincinnati.

“It’s hard for us to realize how lucky we are to have the green space and the trees that we do in Cincinnati and Hamilton County,” Seever explains. “A lot of other cities don’t have that, so we’re very lucky to have as much green space that we do and it’s important to be able to protect that for us and our future as well.”

Maple Sugar Days is free and continues from Noon-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Ellenwood Nature Barn in Farbach-Werner Preserve.

