Ohio BCI investigating possible officer-involved shooting

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A shooting that occurred on Towne Boulevard Saturday evening is currently under investigation.

Multiple police units outside of the Walmart Supercenter are working with Ohio BCI to investigate a shooting that possibly involved an officer, according to the Middletown police chief.

FOX19 is currently speaking with police crews at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.