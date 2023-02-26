Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Ohio BCI investigating possible officer-involved shooting

FOX19 is currently at the scene and will continue to update this story.
FOX19 is currently at the scene and will continue to update this story.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A shooting that occurred on Towne Boulevard Saturday evening is currently under investigation.

Multiple police units outside of the Walmart Supercenter are working with Ohio BCI to investigate a shooting that possibly involved an officer, according to the Middletown police chief.

FOX19 is currently speaking with police crews at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Ohioans are urged to plan to complete driver’s license transactions on a different day.
Ohioans will be unable to get driver’s licenses Saturday: Here’s why
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Police: Forest Park man identified as serial rapist, kidnapper

Latest News

Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Judge sets $617.5K bond for suspect accused of rape, kidnapping
One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR
One person hospitalized after shooting outside of new OTR bar
One person hospitalized after shooting outside of new OTR bar
‘We don’t want to be the victims in this situation’: East Palestine Mayor vows to restore village
Federal response teams to begin door-to-door checks in East Palestine