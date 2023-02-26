Polar Leap returns to Camp Ernst

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An annual tradition at YMCA’s Camp Ernst continues to make a difference in the lives of children.

Teams of supporters took a plunge into Camp Ernst’s icy waters for Polar Leap, a yearly fundraiser to support summer camp scholarships.

“Kids come to camp for the first time for the exciting activities and love to return year after year for the friendship and acceptance, said Camp Ernst Director Elizabeth Cochran. “I have seen kids grow leaps and bounds in confidence, self-advocacy, leadership, self-awareness, curiosity, and so much more.”

According to Camp Ernst’s Instagram page, $16,733 was raised from Saturday’s “polar bear plunge.”

If you didn’t make it to Polar Leap but still want to help a child enjoy a summer camp experience, you can still participate virtually. Find out how here.

