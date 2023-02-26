Warmer Sunday and a FIRST ALERT for storms, winds on Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mid-to-high level clouds will increase on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will fall in the low-to-mid 30s.

Sunday will have more clouds than sun with warmer conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with a few home thermometers reach 60. West winds should be light as conditions remain dry. That is, until Sunday night going into Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday night and linger into Monday morning. There will be a break in the rain at some point Monday, and depending on instability (i.e. if we see sunshine and storm energy redevelop), then storms will return in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with the main threat of straight-line winds that may cause damage. Other impacts include cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours. Because of the severe threat in addition to disruptions to the morning and evening commutes, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

When it isn’t storming on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy and even outside of storms, we expect strong winds in the afternoon with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible, so power outages are possible along with some yard debris from fallen limbs and scattered litter.

Showers and thunderstorms end by nightfall Monday, with clouds decreasing Monday night into Tuesday morning with mild conditions. Tuesday will be a quiet day with sunshine and highs back in the mid 50s. Another mild night is in store Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday will be breezy with increasing clouds. The warm winds will push highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with even a few 70s possible!

Rain returns Wednesday night and lingers into the latter half of the week, which will drop highs in the 50s on Thursday and even the 40s on Friday. The cool down is brief as we enter the first weekend of March will have chilly mornings, but afternoons topping out in the 50s with dry conditions.

Looking ahead towards the first full week of March for the long range outlook, there appears to be cooler than normal air moving into the Ohio Valley along with wetter than normal conditions. We’ll update you as we get closer on details - stay up-to-date on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

