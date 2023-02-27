Contests
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after I-75 multi-vehicle crash

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash Sunday that killed a 62-year-old man “who was on foot” and hurt two others, including a small child, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash occurred on Interstate 75, according to Cincinnati police.

The highway was shut down for several hours Sunday after a 42-year-old man crashed his truck into multiple vehicles, police said.

According to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, the man was driving outside of the marked lanes on I-75 north when he rear-ended a sedan stopped on the right shoulder.

Police say 71-year-old Charlie Harris was in the front passenger seat of the sedan and a 7-year-old boy was sitting in the back seat.

The car occupied by Harris and the boy then struck a stopped white Transit van and 62-year-old George Jordan who was “on foot” when he was hit, according to Cunningham.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Cunningham says Harris was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The 7-year-old was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, police say, but it is unknown what his injuries are as of now.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but police say excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.

It is still unknown why Jordan was “on foot” or if he was a driver or passenger in one of the vehicles hit.

Witnesses to this crash are urged to contact Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

