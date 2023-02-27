Contests
1 dead in Covington shooting, homicide investigation underway

Covington police say a witness and a person of interest have been identified in the homicide.
Covington police say a witness and a person of interest have been identified in the homicide.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Covington police are actively investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night, according to confirmation from Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Police responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of Wheeler Street at approximately 9 p.m., where a victim was found inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Lt. Justin Bradbury said in a release.

According to Sanders, the victim died after being transported to UC Medical Center.

Covington police say that a witness and a person of interest have been identified by detectives and that they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The police department also said they will release the name of the victim once their family is notified.

