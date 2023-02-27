3 Cincinnati attractions recognized nationally in Feb. 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati History Museum, Kings Island and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center all received national recognition on Monday.

Here is who named them as some of “the best” and why:

Cincinnati History Museum

The Cincinnati History Museum was ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to USA TODAY’s 10 best history museums, which was based on their readers’ choice.

The museum’s collection of historic artifacts allows people to explore the Queen City’s past and present. Visitors are able to go back in time all the way to the 1850s and learn about the city’s traditions.

There are several exhibits, including the Public Landing where people can learn all about the “historic” riverside street and market from the mid-19th century, or Cincinnati in Motion, which is “one of the best-loved galleries” in the museum, according to CMC.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our community and voters from across the nation as one of the country’s best museums,” Cincinnati Museum Center President and CEO Elizabeth Piece said. “The excellence of our individual museums really drives home the value and impact of our unique multi-museum complex. We’re taking this moment to celebrate the impact of our staff and volunteers who have developed and delivered those experiences and we invite everyone to come make their own memories here.”

The Cincinnati History Museum ranked No. 5 in USA TODAY's top 10 museums in the nation. (Cincinnati Museum Center)

Kings Island

Located in Mason, Ohio, Kings Island was named U.S. News’ top 17 amusement parks in the nation.

There are close to 50 different attractions for tourists to visit, such as The Beast, Planet Snoopy and Orion.

Opening later this year, the 364-acre amusement park will be opening its new Adventure Port, a city that “lures travelers” from all over the world who are looking for ancient ruins.

Visitors will be able to ride the new Sol Spin, an ancient sun disk that flies people 60 feet through the air at 25 mph, or they can explore The Mercado, a “melting pot” for dining, drinking and cargo transport.

In addition to Kings Island, Cedar Point, located in Sandusky, Ohio was also recognized.

Kings Island's The Beast will reopen Sunday. (WXIX)

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

The Freedom Center was ranked No. 1 this year in USA TODAY’s best 10 history museums in the nation. This is the museum’s third time in a row being ranked in the top 3.

“Being named the best history museum in the country is a testament to the enduring power and relevance of the stories we tell and the passion with which our team tells them,” National Underground Railroad Freedom Center President and COO Woodrow Keown, Jr. said. “This is an honor we share with our entire community who has supported us. To everyone who voted, everyone who has visited, everyone who has supported us in so many ways, you have our continued gratitude.”

The history museum opened up in 2004 and shares the stories of those who fought for freedom and continue to today.

According to a spokesperson for the museum, it is “symbolically located” at the banks of the Ohio River where many enslaved people became free.

Visitors are able to learn about the experiences of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and many other trailblazers who advocated for emancipation.

The Slave Pen is one of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center's permanent exhibits. (National Underground Railroad Freedom Center)

A few of the museum’s permanent exhibitions include The Slave Pen, a recovered farmhouse that was located in Mason County, Kentucky, Suite for Freedom, which introduces experiences through a brief video, and Invisible: Slavery Today, which teaches people about modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

“This honor brings national recognition not only to our organization but to our mission and our city,” Keown added. “It further establishes Cincinnati as a tourist destination and a city dedicated to the inclusive freedom our mission embodies. We hope this award will encourage more people from across the country to experience all our museum and our city have to offer.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.