3 injured in entrapment crash on I-75 NB, police investigating

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of I-75 south of Hopple Street Sunday afternoon, according to District Two Fire Chief, Nathaniel Cash.

Thirty-three firefighters arrived at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:15 p.m. and found three heavily damaged vehicles, according to the fire chief.

The occupants in two of the vehicles exited safely, but the third vehicle had three passengers that were extricated and treated at the scene, Cash said.

No other details have been released by the police department at this time.

The Cincinnati Police Department is currently investigating the accident.

This story will update as more information is confirmed.

