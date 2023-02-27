Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

3 injured in entrapment crash on I-75 NB, police investigating

Three passengers were trapped inside a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Northbound I-75.
Three passengers were trapped inside a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Northbound I-75.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of I-75 south of Hopple Street Sunday afternoon, according to District Two Fire Chief, Nathaniel Cash.

Thirty-three firefighters arrived at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:15 p.m. and found three heavily damaged vehicles, according to the fire chief.

The occupants in two of the vehicles exited safely, but the third vehicle had three passengers that were extricated and treated at the scene, Cash said.

No other details have been released by the police department at this time.

The Cincinnati Police Department is currently investigating the accident.

This story will update as more information is confirmed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Police: Forest Park man identified as serial rapist, kidnapper
Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
The community-chosen design for the 4th Street bridge over the Licking River connecting Newport...
Community selects design for new bridge connecting Newport and Covington

Latest News

A man was shot in the face in the 1800 block of Athens Drive Sunday.
Loveland man suffers gunshot wound to face, police say
Immediate CPR helps survival rate of cardiac arrest, doctors say
Immediate CPR helps survival rate of cardiac arrest, doctors say
UC hosted "If You Know You Know" Tedx Talk for students Saturday.
“If you know, you know” UC hosts TedX Talks for students
“If you know, you know” UC hosts TedX Talk for students
“If you know, you know” UC hosts TedX Talk for students