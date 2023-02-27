Contests
4 deaths in Clermont County being investigated as possible murder-suicide, sheriff says

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
OHIO TOWNSHIP (WXIX) -The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township.

Uniformed deputy sheriffs responded to the 1100 block of Reibel Ridge around 9:40 a.m. to try to serve civil papers.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says while approaching the home, multiple gunshots were heard from inside.

Stratton says attempts to contact the occupants were unsuccessful, the Sheriff’s Special Response Team made entry and discovered five gunshot victims inside, four of whom were dead and one was alive.

The surviving victim was taken to UC Medical Center and is reportedly in critical condition, Stratton said.

The chief deputy adds that there were no signs of forced entry into the home, and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect.

There do not appear to be any threats to the community at this time, Stratton says.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with processing the scene.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

