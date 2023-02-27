62-year-old man fatally hit, 2 hospitalized in I-75 multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash Sunday that killed a 62-year-old man “who was on foot” and hurt two others, including a small child, according to Cincinnati police.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours while the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit investigated.

The highway has since reopened but the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the preliminary investigation, 42-year-old Matthew Hayden drove a blue Chevrolet Silverado outside of marked lanes and struck the back of a blue Chevrolet Cobalt that was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway, police wrote in a news release. Hayden was not hurt.

The impact of the crash pushed the Cobalt into a man who “was on foot,” George Jordan, and a stopped white Ford transit van, the release states.

Meanwhile, the Silverado struck a blue Infiniti Q70L.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The front seat passenger in the Cobalt, 71-year-old Charlie Harris, was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the release states.

He was listed in critical condition at the last check.

A 7-year-old boy also was a passenger in the Cobalt, police say.

He was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the release.

Further details were not released Sunday night or early Monday so it’s not clear yet why Jordan was “on foot” or if he was a driver or passenger in one of the stopped vehicles.

Witnesses to this crash are urged to contact Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

