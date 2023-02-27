62-year-old pedestrian dead in fatal injury traffic crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is undergoing a fatal crash investigation after a multiple-vehicle accident shut down all lanes of I-75 south of Hopple Street Sunday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the traffic unit was called to the scene, where police say Matthew Hayden, 42, drove a blue Chevrolet Silverado outside of marked lanes and struck the rear of a blue Chevrolet Cobalt that was stopped on the right shoulder lane.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was occupied by 71-year-old Charlie Harris, who had a seven-year-old boy in his back seat, the police report said.

As a result of being struck, police say that Harris’ vehicle was then pushed into a pedestrian and a stopped white Ford Transit van.

Afterward, Hayden’s vehicle struck a blue Infiniti Q70L, according to police.

Police identified the pedestrian as George Jordan, 62, and have confirmed that he died at the scene of the crash.

Cincinnati Fire units transported Harris to UC Medical center where he is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Fire units also transported the child to Cincinnati Children’s hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police have confirmed that Hayden was not injured.

At this time, excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash.

Police ask that any witnesses to this crash contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.