Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson discusses importance of faith with students at Crossroads Church

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Middle school and high school students from Lexington to Columbus went to Crossroads Church in Oakley Friday and Sunday nights to hear Bengals kicker Evan McPherson talk about his struggles with the NFL and the importance of listening to the right voices.

“This year’s message is based on voices and just really listening for God’s voice and putting God’s voice first in your life,” McPherson said.

Leaders say it was packed, so they split the event into two nights.

The students got to play games and eat pizza and Graeter’s Ice Cream while learning the importance of keeping their faith through hard times.

“Lately, I had family pass recently and still self doubt. It’s not as extreme now, but it’s getting better,” Junior high school student and Crossroads member Nigel Wright said.

Wright says that sometimes it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but messages like McPherson’s remind him of the importance of faith and being around people who will be a positive influence.

“Being here and being around people talking, interacting, it definitely helped me a lot,” Wright said.

McPherson described the negative attitude he’s received while playing with the NFL and gave advice on handling those situations.

“People will tell you, ‘you shouldn’t be going your job, you suck at it, and you sit on the couch every Sunday.’ Those are the main ones, but you don’t really pay much attention to them. Just pay attention to your close-knit group and lean on them,” McPherson said.

Student Director at Crossroads Joel Firebaugh says that the goal is to make sure that students are able to know and hear God’s voice.

“Just to even elevate God’s voice out of all these voices, that’s the goal of tonight,” Firebaugh said.

