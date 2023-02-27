Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Company to pay winner $1,000 to watch dog movies

One company is willing to pay a lucky winner $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies.
One company is willing to pay a lucky winner $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One company is willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies in honor of Monday’s National Love Your Pet Day.

Pettable, a company that helps pets get certified as emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs, is searching for someone to watch 10 doggie movies and write a 1,000-word blog post about the films.

The requirements include the following:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Be a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States
  • Able to write a 1000-word blog post
  • A pet films lover—and a pet lover, of course—and have an adequate place to fulfill their task

Those interested must apply and have until Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m.

Below are the selected movies:

  • Scooby Doo (86 minutes)
  • The Fox and the Hound (83 minutes)
  • Hachi (93 minutes)
  • My Dog Skip (95 minutes)
  • Snoopy Come Home (80 minutes)
  • 101 Dalmations (animated) (79 minutes)
  • Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (84 minutes)

In addition to the $1,000, the winner will be the Chief Doggie Flicks Officer and have their name mentioned in the Pettable blog.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Kenton County early Sunday...
Driver dies in Kenton County crash, police say
One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Warren County Saturday night,...
1 person dies after crash in Warren County, troopers say
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school

Latest News

Hearing for former Butler County auditor seeking new trial
Hearing for former Butler County auditor seeking new trial
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with showers, storms and strong winds in the forecast.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Slight risk for severe weather
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified
Ohio BCI investigating deadly Middletown shooting
Ohio BCI investigating deadly Middletown shooting