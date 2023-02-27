Coroner identifies victim in Covington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The woman who was shot and killed in Covington Sunday night has been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner.

According to Lt. Justin Bradbury, Laverne Geneva Wilson, 51, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home at the intersection of 13th and Wheeler Street at approximately 9 p.m.

Emergency services transported Wilson to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Investigators have not made an arrest yet, Lt. Bradbury said on Monday morning.

