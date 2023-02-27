FIRST ALERT: Showers, thunderstorms and strong winds arrive Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday morning with overnight lows falling in the low 40s. Rain showers develop after 3 a.m. and move from the southwest to the northeast, making for a wet commute.

The showers and few thunderstorms that arrive on Monday morning are not expected to be severe, though they’ll be disruptive with wet roads and some gusty winds. There will be a break in the rain at some point Monday, and depending on instability (i.e. if we see sunshine and storm energy redevelop), then strong storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening. There will be another round of showers and storms in the afternoon regardless, but the intensity will be determined by the aforementioned storm energy.

Most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for storms that develop in the afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the main threat of straight-line winds that may cause damage. Other impacts include a possible brief spin-up tornado, cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours.

When it isn’t storming on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy and even outside of storms, we expect strong winds in the afternoon with gusts over 40 miles per hour, so power outages are possible along with some yard debris from fallen limbs and scattered litter.

Showers and thunderstorms end by nightfall Monday, with cloudy skies Monday night into Tuesday morning with mild conditions. Tuesday will be a quiet day with decreasing clouds and highs back in the mid 50s. Another mild night is in store Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday will be breezy with increasing clouds. The warm winds will push highs in the upper 60s with even a few 70s possible!

Rain returns Wednesday night and ends by daybreak on Thursday, which will drop highs in the 50s on Thursday under variably cloudy skies.

We’re keeping an eye on rain that moves in Thursday night and continues until Friday night. There is a potential for heavy rainfall along with gusty winds - there are uncertainties on the timing and amount of rainfall, but this may be disruptive for Friday travel in the tri-state. Stay tuned as we get closer - this may become a First Alert Weather Day.

The first weekend in March will feature chilly nights and mornings with dry and mild afternoons!

