First Alert Weather Day Monday: Slight risk for severe weather

First Alert Weather Day
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with showers, thunderstorms and high winds in the forecast along with a slight risk of severe weather.

Rain during the morning commute is not expected to be severe, though it will be disruptive with wet roads and some gusty winds, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Weather could become severe between noon and 6 p.m. with damaging wind, heavy rain and the possibility of an isolated brief spin up, however, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. show weather to be more active.

Strong storms and wind present a slight risk of severe weather Monday.
Strong storms and wind present a slight risk of severe weather Monday.(WXIX)

There will be a break in the rain at some point Monday, and depending on if we see the sun, strong storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening.

There will be another round of showers and storms in the afternoon regardless, but the intensity will be determined by whether or not we see storm energy develop strong enough behind the morning rain showers.

Most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for storms that develop in the afternoon.

Strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds in storms and even outside of thunderstorms...
Strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds in storms and even outside of thunderstorms are expected between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.(WXIX)

When it isn’t storming on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy, and even outside of storms, we expect strong winds in the afternoon with gusts over 40 miles per hour, so power outages are possible along with some yard debris from fallen limbs and scattered litter.

High wind alerts are expected in these areas.
High wind alerts are expected in these areas.(WXIX)

Showers and thunderstorms will end before midnight on Monday night.

Here’s a look at Monday’s temperatures:

Temperatures are expected to reach low to mid 60s in most areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach low to mid 60s in most areas.(WXIX)

