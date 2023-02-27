Watch live: Tornado Warning issued for parts of Butler County and Indiana

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Butler County and some Indiana counties.

The Tornado Warning for Butler County goes until at least 2:45 p.m.

A ***TORNADO WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. For more information go to https://t.co/7aIb5zSh4c or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/WW2pP0T9fL — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 27, 2023

A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 6 p.m., according to the FOX19 Weather Team.

A ***TORNADO WATCH*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. For more information go to https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/3SxeN9uOeN — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) February 27, 2023

The window for severe storms will be from noon to 6 p.m. Some of these storms will also include cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours.

Power outages and yard debris are possible, therefore a wind advisory will remain throughout the day.

When it is not storming on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy with the expectation of strong winds in the afternoon with gusts over 40 mph.

The FOX19 Weather Team expects showers and thunderstorms to end by Monday night, with clouds decreasing in the evening and into Tuesday morning with mild conditions.

Here’s a look at Monday’s temperatures:

Temperatures are expected to reach low to mid 60s in most areas. (WXIX)

