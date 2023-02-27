Watch live: Tornado Warning issued for parts of Butler County and Indiana
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Butler County and some Indiana counties.
The Tornado Warning for Butler County goes until at least 2:45 p.m.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 6 p.m., according to the FOX19 Weather Team.
The window for severe storms will be from noon to 6 p.m. Some of these storms will also include cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours.
Power outages and yard debris are possible, therefore a wind advisory will remain throughout the day.
When it is not storming on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy with the expectation of strong winds in the afternoon with gusts over 40 mph.
The FOX19 Weather Team expects showers and thunderstorms to end by Monday night, with clouds decreasing in the evening and into Tuesday morning with mild conditions.
Here’s a look at Monday’s temperatures:
