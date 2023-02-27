Hearing Monday for former Butler County auditor seeking new trial

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Will a judge throw out the felon public corruption-related conviction that pushed longtime Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds out of office?

We could find out at a hearing Monday.

Reynolds’ attorney and a special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office are scheduled to present their arguments starting at 1 p.m.

Reynolds’ attorney filed a request for a new trial earlier this month.

He alleges the state failed to turn over “exculpatory evidence” that would have been favorable to Reynolds’ defense, new court records show.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected that in their own court filings, contending the entire stance “is based on egregious errors of fact and law.”

“The State did not hide the existence of these potential witnesses. The Defense simply ignored them,” reads the court record submitted by Attorney General Dave Yost.

Reynolds’ sentencing was set for Feb. 15.

The visiting judge overseeing this case, Daniel Hogan, recently denied his motion for acquittal and prosecutors announced they wanted Reynolds to serve jail time.

In light of this request for a new trial, the judge postponed the sentencing until March 31.

If his defense has its way, however, there won’t be a sentencing hearing now.

Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township, was forced to step down late last year after a Butler County jury convicted him of one count of unlawful interest in a public contract.

The jury acquitted Reynolds of three felony charges including bribery and one misdemeanor charge.

He faces six to 18 months of incarceration, up to a $5,000 fine and then probation when he is sentenced.

The judge also has the option to just put him on probation.

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix is now the auditor. The Butler County GOP recently selected her to replace Reyolds. She must run for the seat next year in both the primary and general elections.

It’s not clear if Judge Hogan will give his ruling Monday or if he will take the matter under advisement and issue his decision at a later date.

Reynolds’ lawyer, Chad Ziepfel, alleges the state withheld thousands of records that “directly contradicts and impeaches the key testimony” of a key state witness (now-retired Lakota Treasurer Jennifer Logan).

He alleges the state “suppressed” four emails including one written by Gene Powell, Four Bridges golf pro and Lakota East’s girls’ golf coach at the time, to owners of Four Bridges, Doug Herald and Graham Parlin.

Powell’s email would have “drastically changed the defense’s trial strategy and ultimately the jury verdict” on Reynolds’ conviction, according to his attorney.

The Attorney General’s Office says it would not have. Reynolds’ argument “is riddled” with misrepresentations regarding the discovery and evidence presented in the case, they wrote in a legal response.

“This suggests that the Defendant merely regrets his trial strategy and is seeking a ‘second bite at the apple,” they wrote.

Reynolds’ conviction is related to a suggestion he made to Lakota’s treasurer for a partnership between the school district and Four Bridges Golf Club in Liberty Township to build a golf training academy at Four Bridges, according to court records and Lakota emails and text messages.

Reynolds is a longtime resident at Four Bridges and his home is next to the golf course.

He also was a member of the golf club at the time he proposed this, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. And, one of his daughters was a member of Lakota’s girls’ golf team, court records show.

The district’s former treasure testified at trial Reynolds proposed the “idea” to her during a meeting in December 2016 and she felt compelled to listen to him because of his position as the county auditor.

Reynolds suggested Lakota school district use public money ($750,000 over three years) from state funds his office returns to them and others in the county annually to build the golf academy for use by Lakota golf teams, Special Prosecutor Brad Tammaro recently wrote in the state’s sentencing memo.

Logan and others from the school district met with Reynolds at his office on High Street to discuss bond millage. When the meeting ended, he asked the others to leave the room and spoke with Logan alone, court records show.

Logan testified that members of the school district privately did not support the academy - something Powell’s email mentions- but publicly avoided expressing their lack of support because they didn’t want to upset Reynolds, the county auditor, the state counters.

Lakota’s lawyers advised Logan against the plan for various reasons, including rules about using public money to build on private property, school district emails show.

Reynolds then proposed letting Four Bridges build the facility and charging the district a yearly access fee of $250,000, court records state.

Those “schemes” were rejected, so then Reynolds proposed the auditor’s office keep $250,000 of fee money to be refunded to the school district for each year for three years, the special prosecutor wrote in the sentencing memo. Then the auditor’s office would funnel the $750,000 dollars to the private golf course to build the golf facility.

Lakota ultimately never agreed to enter into the proposed partnership so the school board never voted on Reynolds’ suggestion, a school district spokeswoman told FOX19 NOW earlier this month.

Powell, who no longer is a golf coach for Lakota, recently wrote a letter to Judge Hogan in support of Reynolds as the judge considered sentencing.

“When I heard the testimony that Lakota was only entertaining this project to appease Mr. Reynolds, I was disgusted,” Powell’s letter reads. “Every person in the meetings I attended, showed excitement and contributed through their suggestions to make the project better for Lakota students. At no point did anyone say this was not a good idea. At no point did they even seem disinterested in the project. Therefore, they either lied during the trial or lied to me during the meetings. Either way, I’m disgusted.”

A district spokeswoman has said Lakota will always listen to potential opportunities that may be a benefit to our students but the district would not act on a partnership until it was fully vetted, which may include consulting with their attorneys.

“While school employees may meet with businesses to explore potential partnerships that would benefit our students, no school employee has the authority to commit to any agreement,” Betsy Fuller told FOX19 NOW on Feb. 3.

“The superintendent and/or treasurer would take any such recommendations to the Board for approval. This did not happen.”

