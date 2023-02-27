Contests
Loveland man suffers gunshot wound to face, police say

A man was shot in the face in the 1800 block of Athens Drive Sunday.
A man was shot in the face in the 1800 block of Athens Drive Sunday.(Live 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOVELAND (WXIX) - A Loveland man was shot in the face Sunday evening, the Clermont County dispatch confirmed.

Five fire units and at least four police units were called to the 1800 block of Athens Drive shortly after 6 p.m., according to Clermont County dispatch supervisor, Aaron Dalton.

Dalton also confirmed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital via AirCare.

No other information is known at this time.

