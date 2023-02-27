Loveland man suffers gunshot wound to face, police say

LOVELAND (WXIX) - A Loveland man was shot in the face Sunday evening, the Clermont County dispatch confirmed.

Five fire units and at least four police units were called to the 1800 block of Athens Drive shortly after 6 p.m., according to Clermont County dispatch supervisor, Aaron Dalton.

Dalton also confirmed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital via AirCare.

No other information is known at this time.

