Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - The identity of the man killed in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting outside of a Middletown Walmart has been released.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office said Victor Lykins, 42, died Saturday after being shot in the supercenter parking lot on Towne Boulevard.

Around 5:30 p.m., Middletown Police Chief David Birk said officers pulled over a vehicle, and it was during that stop when gunshots were fired.

“During the course of the traffic stop, shots were fired from an occupant of the vehicle,” Birk said.

President of Frontline Advisory Group Dan Hils commended the officers’ “heroic” actions to disarm the suspect, later identified as Lykins.

“The suspect, in this case, is the one that made all the decisions,” Hils explained Saturday. “A firearm was involved and the police officers were absolutely heroic. The police that disarmed his weapon, I believe, saved the life of the other police officer. "

Police also stated Lykins was wanted on a felony warrant.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

As for the two officers involved in Saturday’s shooting, they are on paid administrative leave.

