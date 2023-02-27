NKU baseball player hits two slams in one inning, makes team history with career game

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky University baseball player has become nationally recognized for his career game on the diamond Sunday.

During the first inning of the game against Western Michigan University, Liam McFadden-Ackman watches a grand slam fly over the fence, a once-in-a-season kind of thing for a college baseball player.

The bases are loaded, Liam is up to bat again during the same inning, and bam - two grand slams.

It doesn’t hit him until he gets to second base and looks back at the dugout. Two slams in one inning is so rare that it has only happened once in Major League Baseball history.

“I knew what was going on, but not trying to make the moment too big,” Liam said. “Kind of blacked out there, but was great to come back to the dugout and celebrate with my guys.”

Fernando Tatus is the only Major League player to hit two grand slams in one inning during a game in 1999. It hasn’t happened since then.

Liam ended the game with five hits, a triple and two slams - the most Paul Bunyan day a college baseball can experience.

I know it's not SportsCenter, but @LMack85 made the local news, too.



Liam - add this to the scrapbook of an unforgettable day at the diamond. @NKUNorseBSB @NKUNorse pic.twitter.com/lXqiD2GyMm — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 27, 2023

