No injuries in vacant Harrison mobile home fire

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Harrison fire officials say they are investigating an early morning fire at a vacant mobile home.

Flames broke out at about 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Black Gold Drive, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

No one was hurt.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

