No injuries in vacant Harrison mobile home fire
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Harrison fire officials say they are investigating an early morning fire at a vacant mobile home.
Flames broke out at about 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Black Gold Drive, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The fire was quickly knocked down.
No one was hurt.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
