Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Police worry man who solicited nude photos of teen girl has more victims

Police worry man who solicited nude photos of teen girl has more victims
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was indicted Thursday for several child pornography and harassment charges after authorities said he sent revenge porn photos of a teen girl to multiple people.

Court documents show that 19-year-old Tyler Sizemore solicited nude and sexually explicit photos of a 15-year-old girl over Snapchat.

The relationship ended a few months later, but the documents say Sizemore started harassing and intimidating the child and sent nude photos of her to at least three other people.

Authorities say Sizemore sent messages to the girl saying “Your life is done and it’s over for you.”

The complaint says the messages caused the girl and her parents to fear for her immediate safety and he also threatened to go to her school.

Sizemore also admitted to sending nude photos of the girl to her family members but denies sending them to other, the complaint stated.

Additionally, the complaint said that Sizemore said his conversations with her got out of hand because he was angry about her alleged infidelity.

Sizemore also admitted that he kept the nude photos of her on his phone.

On Dec. 21, Sizemore was booked in the Kenton County Jail but released the next day on a $5,000 bond.

Sizemore is due to appear in court on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:30 am.

If you think your child interacted with Tyler Sizemore, contact Independence Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Police: Forest Park man identified as serial rapist, kidnapper
Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
The community-chosen design for the 4th Street bridge over the Licking River connecting Newport...
Community selects design for new bridge connecting Newport and Covington

Latest News

Covington police say a witness and a person of interest have been identified in the homicide.
1 dead after Covington shooting; homicide investigation underway
Three passengers were trapped inside a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Northbound I-75.
3 injured in entrapment crash on I-75 NB, police investigating
Tracking a disruptive start to the week with showers, storms and strong winds in the tri-state.
FIRST ALERT: Showers, thunderstorms and strong winds arrive Monday
Immediate CPR helps survival rate of cardiac arrest, doctors say
Immediate CPR helps survival rate of cardiac arrest, doctors say