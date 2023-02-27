Police worry man who solicited nude photos of teen girl has more victims

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was indicted Thursday for several child pornography and harassment charges after authorities said he sent revenge porn photos of a teen girl to multiple people.

Court documents show that 19-year-old Tyler Sizemore solicited nude and sexually explicit photos of a 15-year-old girl over Snapchat.

The relationship ended a few months later, but the documents say Sizemore started harassing and intimidating the child and sent nude photos of her to at least three other people.

Authorities say Sizemore sent messages to the girl saying “Your life is done and it’s over for you.”

The complaint says the messages caused the girl and her parents to fear for her immediate safety and he also threatened to go to her school.

Sizemore also admitted to sending nude photos of the girl to her family members but denies sending them to other, the complaint stated.

Additionally, the complaint said that Sizemore said his conversations with her got out of hand because he was angry about her alleged infidelity.

Sizemore also admitted that he kept the nude photos of her on his phone.

On Dec. 21, Sizemore was booked in the Kenton County Jail but released the next day on a $5,000 bond.

Sizemore is due to appear in court on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:30 am.

If you think your child interacted with Tyler Sizemore, contact Independence Police.

