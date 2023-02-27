Traffic snarled on I-75 SB after Rumpke truck, tractor-trailer crash

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Traffic on I-75 south is still backed up nearly two hours after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Rumpke garbage truck, according to a Rumpke spokeswoman.

The crash happened just south of Union Centre Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m., Bridgett Biggs said.

“Our first priority is with all individuals involved,” Biggs said. “Fortunately, no one sustained life-threatening injuries and are getting the necessary treatment at area hospitals.”

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time but it’s being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

