Traffic snarled on I-75 SB after Rumpke truck, tractor-trailer crash

Traffic is a mess on I-75 just south of Union Centre Boulevard due to a crash involving a semi...
Traffic is a mess on I-75 just south of Union Centre Boulevard due to a crash involving a semi and a Rumpke truck.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Traffic on I-75 south is still backed up nearly two hours after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Rumpke garbage truck, according to a Rumpke spokeswoman.

The crash happened just south of Union Centre Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m., Bridgett Biggs said.

“Our first priority is with all individuals involved,” Biggs said. “Fortunately, no one sustained life-threatening injuries and are getting the necessary treatment at area hospitals.”

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time but it’s being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

