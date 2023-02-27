Video shows tornado moving through Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Video taken from Wayne Township Monday does show a tornado moving through, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Around the 30-second mark of the video, a piece of debris can be seen being kicked up into the air. Look just above the tree line in the middle of the video.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that piece of debris seen in the video is confirmation that it was a tornado that was spotted in Wayne Township.

Lofted debris - enlarged still frame - from @FOX19 viewer video taken from Trenton OH looking to the north, NW or NE @tornado pic.twitter.com/gSeBV61bvN — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) February 27, 2023

