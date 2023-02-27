Contests
Video shows tornado moving through Wayne Township

FOX19 NOW viewer sent in video of a tornado moving through Wayne Township.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Video taken from Wayne Township Monday does show a tornado moving through, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Around the 30-second mark of the video, a piece of debris can be seen being kicked up into the air. Look just above the tree line in the middle of the video.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that piece of debris seen in the video is confirmation that it was a tornado that was spotted in Wayne Township.

FOX19 NOW viewer sent in video of a tornado moving through Wayne Township.
