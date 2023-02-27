West Chester to vote on lawsuit settlement after police detain wrong man at Meijer

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Township Trustees are scheduled to vote this week on a proposed lawsuit settlement after two officers detained the wrong man during a shoplifting investigation at Meijer.

FOX19 NOW asked the township for a copy of the proposed settlement that trustees will consider during their 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

A township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, says the documents will be released publicly Monday afternoon on West Chester’s website.

Liberty Township resident Eric Lindsay sued two West Chester officers in February 2022, accusing them of illegally detaining him in yet another example of a Black person being confronted by law enforcement while going about everyday life and doing nothing wrong.

A police internal investigation concluded the officers violated department policy when they stopped and questioned Lindsay, according to Lindsay’s attorney, and Police Chief Joel Herzog said during a media interview after the suit was filed: “We made mistakes in this situation. We’re not infallible.”

The incident happened more than two years ago, in January 2021, at the Meijer store off Interstate 75 and Tylersviller Road.

Lindsay stopped at the store on his way home from work. He just happened to arrive after a shoplifting offense, walking in behind the responding officers, according to his suit.

Lindsay is a Black man in his 60s. He wore an orange puffy coat with a tan and brown scarf that night.

The suspect was described to police by representatives of Meijer as a white man in his 30s wearing a green or gray Carhart coat with a red hoodie underneath.

Yet police stopped Lindsay. The suit alleges unlawful detention and says Lindsay suffered humiliation, embarrassment and severe emotional distress.

“In the same being as so many national instances where African-Americans have been confronted by law enforcement for engaging in their daily lives and doing nothing illegal, this case is about the unsupportable and illegal profiling, detention, accusing, and interrogation of an African-American customer by Police Officers and the complicit actions of the retail store where it occurred,” the lawsuit states.

Lindsay’s attorney, Fanon Rucker, told FOX19 NOW last year that Lindsay was the only African-American in the store and “is the last person they should have stopped.

“They walked past a dozen or more shoppers, don’t speak to a single one, and go to him and start bothering him,” Rucker said.

The suit names West Chester Officers Tanner Csendes and Tim Mintkenbaugh; Meijer, John and Jane Does and ABC Corporations.

The Meijer store manager “did nothing to prevent or stop the unconstitutional detention,” the suit reads.

Rucker says he obtained police bodycam video in which Csendes is heard saying to Mitkenbaugh that Lindsay was watching him.

Lindsay was not handcuffed or arrested. He was questioned for several minutes in an aisle as other shoppers looked on, Rucker said.

One of the officers told Lindsay the suspect wore a tan jacket, Rucker said, and Lindsay told them, using an expletive out of frustration, that he was clearly wearing orange.

The officers learned another officer had the shoplifting suspect in custody, according to the lawsuit.

Mintkenbaugh apologized to Lindsay, telling him he matched the description they were given and Meijer’s store manager told him it was a “big mistake,” according to Rucker.

The township spokeswoman declined to comment when the lawsuit was filed as a matter of policy because the township does not discuss pending litigation.

Meijer did not respond to a request for comment last year.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to both parties again in light of the proposed settlement, as well as Lindsay’s attorney.

Court records filed last fall show Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard denied the officers’ request to have the lawsuit thrown out altogether, though some claims were dismissed, and then both parties agreed to enter into mediation.

A jury trial was scheduled for Dec. 4, 2024, and depositions were set for Lindsay, his attorney, both officers named in the lawsuit and the police chief.

Original lawsuit:

Defendants Motion to Dismiss

Meijer Motion to Dismiss

Judge Decision

Second Judge Decision

Judge Pretrial Order/Mediation Order

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.