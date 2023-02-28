4 killed, 1 hospitalized in suspected Clermont County murder-suicide identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The four people killed and another who was hospitalized in Monday’s suspected murder-suicide in Clermont County have been identified.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said the four who died are:

Steven Cain - age 50

Theresa Cain - age 46

Ethan Cain - age 13

William Felton - age 74

Their autopsies are being performed Tuesday, he said.

The outcome of the autopsies will help investigators answer questions as they continue to investigate.

Another member of the Cain family, 20-year-old Samantha, survived what the sheriff’s office thinks is a murder-suicide.

She remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Ethan was a student at New Richmond School, according to a statement posted Monday by Superintendent Tracey Miller.

“Ethan was loved by students and staff alike, and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community,” part of the statement reads.

The statement goes on to ask for prayers for Samantha, who Superintendent Miller said was a recent New Richmond High School graduate.

Please see below for a statement from New Richmond Superintendent Tracey Miller. This statement is also available on our website.https://t.co/MOpJ0fk1Ir pic.twitter.com/G2wbFYWFlz — New Richmond EVSD (@NREVSD) February 28, 2023

The bodies and the four Cain family members and Felton were found Monday at the end of Reibel Ridge Road in New Richmond, the sheriff’s office explained.

Uniformed deputy sheriffs responded to the home to try to serve civil papers, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies approached, they heard multiple gunshots inside the home, officials said Monday.

Attempts to contact people inside the home were unsuccessful, so the Sheriff’s Special Response Team went in.

Law enforcement officers found five gunshot victims in the home, four of them dead, with Samantha still alive, the sheriff’s office explained.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect, nor do they expect arrests, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to assist with processing evidence at the scene.

