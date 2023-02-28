Becoming Sunny

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be a quiet day with sunshine and highs back in the mid-50s. Another mild night is in store Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday will be breezy with increasing clouds. The warm winds will push highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, with even a few 70s possible!

Rain or isolated thunder returns Wednesday night after 4pm, then dry on Thursday but temperatures will drop highs in the 50s on Thursday and even the 40s on Friday, which is a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of heavy rain and some wet snow late night. The cooldown is brief as we enter the first weekend of March will have chilly mornings but afternoons topping out in the 50s with dry conditions.

Looking ahead towards the first full week of March for the long-range outlook, there appears to be cooler than normal air moving into the Ohio Valley along with wetter than normal conditions. We’ll update you as we get closer to details - stay up-to-date on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

