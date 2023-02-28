Contests
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Fayette County crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 26-year-old driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County late Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on Old US 35 around 9:30 p.m. in Wayne Township.

OSP said their preliminary investigation concluded Zachary S. Wallace of Circleville was operating a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado pickup truck southeast on Old US 35 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

He “drove off the left side of the road,” the news release states. The pickup truck hit two traffic signs and then a tree head-on.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office pronounced Wallace dead at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup truck, 21-year-old Elijah Lyons of Washington Court House was taken to a local hospital by familhy with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

