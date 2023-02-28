Contests
EF1 tornado touched down in Butler County, NWS confirms

The tornado traveled 4.2 miles and had a maximum wind speed of 110mph.
The tornado hit the area northwest of Middletown, according to the NWS.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Wilmington have confirmed a tornado did touch down Monday in Butler County.

The tornado hit the area northwest of Middletown, according to the NWS.

NWS confirms it was an EF1 tornado, meaning it had a wind speed of 86-110 mph. It lasted 4.2 miles and grew to 150 yards wide at its peak.

An early damage assessment showed numerous homes with roof damage as well as damage to barns and outbuildings.

No injuries were reported from Monday’s tornado.

The areas primarily impacted by Monday’s tornado were Madison Township and Wayne Township, which is where the tornado can be seen on video. Around a dozen residents in Madison Township were impacted and five locations in Wayne Township are being assessed for damage, officials explained Tuesday.

Video taken from Wayne Township in Butler County Monday shows a tornado moving through, FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team determined Monday.

A piece of debris can be seen being kicked up into the air around the 30-second mark of a video provided Monday to FOX19 NOW.

Look just above the tree line in the middle of the video.

FOX19 Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that piece of debris seen in the video is confirmation that it was a tornado that was spotted in Wayne Township.

Steve Horstmeyer breaks down Wayne Township tornado video

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 2:45 PM. Stay safe and weather aware! UPDATE: Tornado Warning extended to 3:15 PM

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 27, 2023

