Fairfield unveils plan to deal with increasing coyote attacks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield public officials and community members met Monday to discuss a plan of attack after months of resident complaints about coyotes.

Pet owners began sounding the alarm about an increase in coyote sightings and aggression last November.

Fairfield City Council members said at a public meeting in January they were working on a plan.

Council members and Mayor Mitch Rhodus on Monday proposed a coyote management plan (embedded in full below) that includes input from 16 surrounding communities on how residents should handle coyotes spotted in their backyards.

The plan encourages residents to use deterrents like air horns and paintball guns as well as remove things from their homes that make them attractive to coyotes. It also allows residents to trap and kill coyotes themselves.

But the same plan raised questions and drew conflicting opinions in the meeting Monday night. One resident noted coyotes respond to deaths among their own by reproducing more. Another noted the plan continues to place the burden of attacking the problem on the homeowners.

“We need to hunt these coyotes out,” said a Fairfield resident. “Find where they’re having their litters and destroy the litters. There’s nobody out here that should be afraid to walk out in their backyard any time of day.”

Two more public input sessions are planned before a Fairfield City Council vote. The next is scheduled for March 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.