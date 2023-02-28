Contests
Family hopes upcoming fundraiser will help transform son’s life

Eight-year-old Keegan has a form of lung disease that forces him to use oxygen around the clock.
Eight-year-old Keegan has a form of lung disease that forces him to use oxygen around the clock.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An upcoming fundraiser is giving one Tri-State family some hope that one day their son won’t have to fight lung disease.

Eight-year-old Keegan Smith is like any other kid his age.

He likes fire trucks, takes karate classes, plays video games, and rides his bike. But unlike most kids his age, he does all these things while attached to an oxygen tank.

Keegan has a form of lung disease that forces him to use oxygen around the clock.

He is now on the transplant list for a double lung transplant.

“In theory, he would not need any more oxygen once he gets the lung transplant,” says Kerensa Smith, Keegan’s mom. “He will do a double lung transplant, and he can go free without any cords attached to him.”

Kerensa helps organize Team Keegan at the Fight for Air Climb. It’s a fundraiser for the American Lung Association at Great American Ball Park.

Kerensa says events like this help spread awareness about all kinds of lung disease.

“Lots of people have awareness of adult needs for oxygen, which is great, and lung cancer and things like that,” Kerensa adds, “But I think the pediatric side of kids who need oxygen, especially long-term, isn’t as well known and commonplace to everybody. And so I wanted to bring awareness to that.”

Keegan says he loves getting to give the firefighters their medals at the event. As a matter of fact, he says one day he hopes to be a first responder.

Kerensa says she wants to make Keegan a quilt to take to the hospital for his transplant surgery. She wants the quilt to have patches from fire stations here in the Tri-State and beyond.

If you can mail a patch to the American Lung Association, you can mail it to American Lung Association, c/o Keegan Smith, PO Box 227, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Kerensa says Keegan already has some patches, but she’s hoping for a lot more when he has that life-changing surgery.

The Fight For Air Climb is happening on April 23 at Great American Ball Park at 8 a.m.

