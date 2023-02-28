Goshen Township officer shoots woman after pointing gun at police, chief says

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police shot a woman Tuesday morning after she pointed a gun at an officer, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Police responded to the 7200 block of Pleasant Renner Road for a report of a 55-year-old woman threatening to commit suicide while armed with a gun, Chief of Police Bob Rose said.

The police chief says a family member disarmed the woman inside the residence, but the 55-year-old pointed a second gun at a responding officer once law enforcement arrived.

The officer was able to get back outside, and a perimeter was made around the home.

Moments later, the woman pointed a handgun at police from the front door, Rose explained. In response, one officer shot her and she was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she is stable.

No officers were injured during the shooting, Rose said.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations will be conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office is also on the scene.

