Lifelong Bengals fan, community celebrity passes away from ALS

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A lifelong Bengals, who became a Tri-State celebrity during the team’s run to Super Bowl LVI, has passed away from ALS.

Paul Miracle died Sunday shortly after being moved into hospice care, his daughter Sarah announced on Facebook.

The Warren County father-daughter duo captured many hearts last year when Sarah made it her mission to get her dad to Los Angeles to his Bengals take on the Rams.

Thanks to hundreds of generous donations, some from as far away as Scotland, Paul got the chance to see his favorite football play in the sport’s biggest game.

Sarah worked non-stop to try to get her dad to the game. A donation drive she launched brought in around 300 donations totaling more than $30,000.

Watching the Super Bowl together was a one-of-a-kind bonding experience for the two because Paul did not know how much time he has left.

“It was just unbelievable,” Paul said in 2022. “The response we got - people we didn’t even know, coming up and taking pictures with us.”

When Paul and Sarah returned home to Ohio, they had some donation money left over and put it into a good cause.

They donated around $10,000 to the Central and Southern Ohio Chapter of the ALS Association.

Paul did get to see his Bengals play one more season before passing away.

While they came up short of a Super Bowl return, there is no doubt Paul was happy with the heart the Bengals played with all season.

Paul’s funeral will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home on Alex Road in West Carrollton on March 4.

Bengals attire is welcome.

