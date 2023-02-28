Contests
Man sentenced to at least 17 years in jail for infant’s death

Leandre Gleen, pictured in a previous court hearing, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges in connection with the 2021 death of a 6-month-old child, according to Hamilton County court records.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend between 17 to 22 years in prison following his guilty plea in the 2021 death of a 6-month-old boy.

Leandre Gleen received his sentence Monday for charges of voluntary manslaughter, endangering children, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to Hamilton County court records.

A murder charge, which Gleen was arrested on in June of 2021, was dismissed, the documents show.

Gleen will receive credit for the 611 days he has already spent in jail, according to the documents.

The circumstances surrounding the 6-month-old’s death have never been publically discussed by Cincinnati police or the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Previous court records from when Gleen was arrested state the infant died on or around June 15, 2021, at his him on Reading Road.

