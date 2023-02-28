Contests
Man severely burned, flown to hospital after mobile home fire, chief says

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital after being severely burned during a mobile home fire Tuesday, according to Goshen Township Fire Chief Edward Myers.

Just before 12 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire on Redman Drive and Park Avenue at the Green Acres Mobile Home Village, Myers explained.

“It sounded like a bomb,” described witness Cody Rodriguez. “A really loud bomb, like an M80, but times 10.”

Crews say they had to fight to get inside the home and found three people inside once they did.

Two of three residents made it out safely; However, Myers said one man suffered severe burns and was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The explosion caused the entire backside of the trailer to be blown out,” explained Chief Myers. “There is significant fire throughout the home as well.”

Chief Myers explained that the mobile home is a complete loss, and they are not releasing the cause of the fire yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

